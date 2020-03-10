Dyson unveils new Corrale hair straightener that will give you straight hair without cord

Dyson has launched a new hair straightener that promises to give you salon-smooth locks in seconds.

The British manufacturer launched the Corrale hair straightener on Wednesday morning, and unlike other straightening tools, the $699 product will not damage your hair in the process of styling it.

The cord-free tool – which uses ‘flexing plates’ to gather and style hair – was the result of seven years of testing and research on different hair types.

Dyson said it invested a staggering $49 million into research and develop the Corrale, which they promise will give users ‘outstanding style anywhere, at any time – quicker’.

The Corrale uses ‘flexing plates’ which make it different to normal straightening irons.

They ‘flex’ to shape and gather the hair – which means even heat and tension is applied to all hair strands in every pass, preventing the need to go over each section of hair again and again, thereby damaging hair with excessive heat.

The Corrale also includes Dyson’s intelligent heat control last used on the AirWrap styler, which uses air rather than heat to style your locks.

The new Corrale is cord-free and includes a 360 degree magnetic charging cable which Dyson says will fully charge the device in 70 minutes.

A full charge was expected to enable up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling.

The Corrale includes three heat settings: 165 degrees Celsius, 185 degrees Celsius or 210 degrees Celsius.

The different heats are suited to different types of hair.

‘Since we first started developing the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless,’ Founder and Chief Engineer James Dyson said.

‘We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners.

‘Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways.’

He continued: ‘It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss.’

James Dyson said that with the Corrale research, he and his team discovered that if plates could ‘conform to the precise profile of the tress’, then with each pass, the correct amount of tension could be applied to all strands.

‘This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage,’ he said.

‘We simply do not need the heat that others apply.’

While the Dyson Corrale is another pricey device at $699, Dyson promise that this will revolutionise hair care.