Dyson’s Doing Deals, Just Because

Props to Dyson for sending us some deals that aren’t tied to any particular consumer holiday or made-up day (*side eyes Blue Monday*) – they’re just random deals. Everything is terrible, why not save some money on hoovers?

In short, between now and March the 17th, you can get up to £100 off a Dyson at various retailers.

Here’s the info:

“The Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum offers up to 30 minutes of powerful cleaning. The Direct Drive cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors. It transforms into a handheld in one click with two additional tools to make cleaning cars, crevices and surfaces easy. The built-in hygienic dirt emptying system drives out dirt in one action, so there’s no need to touch the dirt.”

Get it for £199.99 (£50 off) at Dyson.co.uk, John Lewis, Argos and Currys.

“The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum is engineered for homes with pets. With up to 40 minutes of powerful cleaning it captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and expels cleaner air. The Direct Drive cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors. It transforms into a handheld in one click with four additional tools to make cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery easy. The built-in hygienic dirt emptying system drives out dirt in one action, so there’s no need to touch the dirt.”

Get it for £299.99 (£50 off) at Dyson.co.uk, John Lewis, Argos and Currys.

“The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless vacuum has the suction power of a corded vacuum with up to 60 minutes runtime. The Direct Drive cleaner head deep cleans carpets and the Soft Roller Cleaner head picks up large debris and fine dust from hard floors. It transforms into a handheld in one click with four additional tools to make cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery easy. The built-in hygienic dirt emptying system drives out dirt in one action, so there’s no need to touch the dirt.”

Get it for £399.99 (£50 off) at Dyson.co.uk, John Lewis, Argos and Currys.

“Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum.

Let the Dyson V11 Absolute do the thinking for you. Dynamic Load Sensor technology in the cleaner head automatically optimises suction to suit different floor types. A new LCD screen display shows runtime and performance. With up to 60 minutes of powerful floor cleaning, the Dyson V11 Absolute comes with two cleaner heads and four extra tools to deep clean everywhere around the home.”

Get it for £499.99 (£100 off) at Dyson.co.uk, John Lewis, Argos and – you guessed it – Currys.

Happy hoovering, folks.

All images: Dyson