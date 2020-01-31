E. China province sends medical team to Wuhan amid virus outbreak

HEFEI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A medical team of 187 from east China’s Anhui Province left for Wuhan on Monday night to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there, according to the Health Commission of Anhui Province.

The medial team consists of 50 experienced ICU nurses, 135 medical workers and two team leaders, from different hospitals across the province.

“There is a huge responsibility on our shoulders. We will bear that in mind and do our best to live up to people’s expectations,” said Chen Hong, a head nurse from the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University.

More than 1,000 medical personnel from the hospital voluntarily signed up to go to Wuhan after the breakout of the infectious disease. Chen is among the five nurses selected from her hospital to join the medical aid team.

Medical supplies and daily necessities were also sent to Wuhan together with the team.