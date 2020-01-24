E-commerce makes China more accessible export market for Mexican companies: business insider

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — E-commerce has made China a more accessible export market for Mexican companies to have “many opportunities” to do business, an industry insider said here on Wednesday.

Andres Diaz Bedolla, a member of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s working team here, said the company believes that online sales have boosted growth prospects for businesses around the globe.

“We believe that everyone can be part of an open, smart, integrated, cooperative economy that also benefits everyone,” said Diaz. “Mexico has a high potential to integrate itself into the e-commerce market through its products and services.”

Diaz recently led a panel on e-commerce as part of the China Day, held on Jan. 13 at the headquarters of the economy ministry here.

Addressing some 50 business representatives, he said that e-commerce is part of a whole ecosystem that brings together sellers and consumers through technology and logistics.

He and his team aim to help potential exporters “create a healthy ecosystem that will work in such an attractive market as China.”

Established in 1999, Alibaba aims to share its e-commerce expertise with Mexico, he said.

In February, interested Mexican businesses will be invited to join a free online community to receive consultancy. In March, Diaz’s team will release the details of a training program “to prepare greater Mexican talent” in the area of e-commerce.

The first Mexican product sold via the e-commerce site was avocado, which has so far enjoyed a great success.

Mexico registered some 303 million online purchases between January and September in 2019, a 53-percent increase over the same period of 2018, according to official data.