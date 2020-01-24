E.ON CEO says investor behaviour reflects green shift

BERLIN, Jan 21 – Growing demand for green bonds reflects an ongoing shift in investor behaviour towards sustainable asset classes, the chief executive of German energy firm E.ON said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, E.ON raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.50 billion) in bonds, of which 1 billion came from a green bond.

“We reckon that green bonds are 5 basis points cheaper and about twice oversubscribed when compared to non-green bonds,” E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen told the annual energy summit hosted by Handelsblatt newspaper.

