EA Servers Down: Apex Legends code 100 and FIFA 20 unable to connect

Electronic Arts servers are down this evening, with a multitude of games currently unable to connect to online services.

EA Servers are down once again for the second time this week and it looks like it could be huge server problems for the many Electronic Arts games.

This means that FIFA 20 is down, Apex Legends is down, Battlefront, Battlefield, Madden. You got an EA logo on the game’s box and some form of online connectivity, chances are, it’s not working.

Worst still, the problems look to be impacted EA’s PC service, Origin, too.

These issues look to have begun at around 7.30pm this evening, with services degrading instantly.

A quick look on Down Detector, which measures outages based on social complaints, shows that there’s a huge spike of around 4000 reports, but that’s just based in the UK. There’s likely thousands more people complaining across the world and those who aren’t saying a thing, either.

Just quietly steaming at the TV screen as it fails to load.

