EA To Bring Over 1,000 Retroactive Achievements, Trophies To Steam

Video game giant Electronic Arts have brought over 1,000 achievements for its games on Steam ahead of the formal launch of subscription service EA Play on the platform.

Among the achievements that EA will bring are trophies for newer games like “Battlefield V” and “Need for Speed.” These achievements will also be retroactive as gamers will get them even if they’ve already completed the objectives needed to earn them. This holds true for both Steam and EA’s own distribution platform on PC, Origin.

However, Engadget warns that you will not automatically get the achievements just because you bought it during one of Steam’s sales events and have already played it on Origin. You will still have to actually install and run a game to get those trophies on Steam.

The complete list of games getting achievements are as follows:

When EA was promoting the launch of Origin, it stopped selling games on other PC platforms including Steam a few years ago. However, the launch of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” and a few other titles in 2019 saw EA’s return to Steam.

The past few months have seen EA expanding its offerings on the platform, even working together with Valve to connect their friends lists for multiplayer games.

Beginning on August 31, what was formerly known as EA Access will be accessible on Steam. Now going by EA Play, this subscription service allows gamers to play the impressive back catalog of EA Games as well as get a peek at upcoming EA titles on PC outside of Origin.

At the price of $4.99 a month, EA Play offers a curated library of EA titles as well as a 10% discount on all EA products that do not come with the subscription.