Eagles hire Mornhinweg as offensive consultant

The Philadelphia Eagles hired Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant Thursday.

The former Detroit Lions head coach has also been the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens during an NFL coaching career that began in 1995.

“He gets what we’re doing. He gets my vision. He understands my philosophy,” Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. “He understands what my goal is and what my vision is for this offense.”

Mornhinweg, 57, most recently spent three seasons as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator (2016-18).

He first joined the Eagles in 2003 as a senior assistant before serving as assistant head coach (2004-05) and offensive coordinator (2006-12). During that 10-year tenure, Philadelphia won four NFC East titles and appeared in two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl.

The Lions were 5-27 under Mornhinweg’s direction during the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

