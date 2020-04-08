EANA greets Anadolu Agency on 100th anniversary

ANKARA

The European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) on Tuesday felicitated Anadolu Agency on its 100th anniversary.

“Anadolu Agency celebrating 100 years from its establishment can be considered a signal that news agencies, the bedrock of trusted news gathering, are among the most resilient media organizations in the world,” EANA Secretary General Alexandru Ion Giboi said in a message.

He congratulated Anadolu Agency Director General Senol Kazanci on the milestone and stressed the importance of celebrating and appreciating such positive achievements.

“This time of celebration reminds us all that no matter the hardships, no matter the context, news agencies remained reliable, fast, and always moving forward. And the same is of course valid for [Anadolu Agency],” said Giboi.

“People are counting on you to continue showing reality as it is,” he added.

Turkey’s flagship Anadolu Agency was founded at the direction of the nation’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on April 6, 1920 — 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism, and speed.

Currently, it operates in 13 languages — including English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Persian, Russian, Bosnian, Indonesian, Sorani, Albanian, Macedonian, and Kurmanji — and provides news to nearly 6,000 subscribers from 100 countries.