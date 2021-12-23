Earl Gray is Kim Potter’s lawyer.

Earl Gray, Kim Potter’s lawyer, who is he?

EARL Gray is a Minnesota lawyer who specializes in criminal defense.

Gray represented Kim Potter, a former police officer who was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.

Potter was found guilty of all charges on December 23, 2021.

Earl Gray, a criminal defense attorney in St Paul, Minnesota, has been dubbed a “top” lawyer.

Gray began his legal career as a public defender in Minnesota.

Gustavus Adolphus College, a liberal arts college in St. Louis, awarded him a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Minnesota, Peter.

He graduated from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Louis with a Juris Doctorate.

Paul, where he earned his bachelor’s degree with honors.

Since 1970, he has worked as an attorney in Minnesota.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was named Criminal and White Collar Lawyer of the Year in 2013.

The Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers honored him with the Distinguished Service Award in 2015.

In 2020, Gray represented Thomas Kiernan Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

In connection with Floyd’s death, he is one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He defended Jeronimo Yanez, a Hispanic-American police officer from St. Louis, in 2017.

After fatally shooting African-American man Philando Castile, Anthony, Minnesota was acquitted of all charges.

Yanez was charged with manslaughter and discharging a firearm recklessly.

He previously represented former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper, who was cleared of charges in the 2005 Minnesota Vikings boat cruise scandal, as well as former University of Minnesota football star Dominic Jones, who was convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Daunte Wright was killed in a routine traffic stop, according to Kim Potter’s bodycam footage.

Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

When officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they attempted to apprehend him.

One of the officers shot him dead as he got back into his car.

Wright’s sobbing mother Katie told the crowd how her son called her to say he had been pulled over by police for having an air freshener in his rearview mirror.

Officers told her son to put his phone down, and then the call ended, she said.

Her son’s girlfriend informed her that he had been shot shortly after.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car,” she told reporters.

“When he got out of the car, his girlfriend informed him that they had fired shots…

