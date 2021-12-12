Early evidence suggests that omicron spreads faster than delta, reducing vaccine effectiveness: WHO

GENEVA (UN)

According to preliminary data, the novel omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading faster than the delta variant and appears to be reducing vaccine efficacy.

As of December, Omicron had reached 63 countries.

According to the WHO, faster transmission has been observed in South Africa, where delta is less prevalent, and the United Kingdom, where delta is dominant.

It said it’s unclear whether omicron’s rapid growth rate in countries with high levels of population immunity is due to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility, or a combination of both.

Symptoms are less severe, and vaccine efficacy is low.

The clinical severity of omicron is still unknown, according to the report.

“While preliminary findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than delta, and all cases reported in the EUEEA to date have been mild or asymptomatic,” said the WHO.

So far, there has been little available data and no peer-reviewed evidence of omicron vaccine efficacy.

“Preliminary evidence, as well as the significantly altered antigenic profile of the omicron spike protein, suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against omicron infection and transmission,” the health agency said.

“Moreover, preliminary evidence from a few small studies has shown that sera obtained from vaccinated and previously infected individuals had lower neutralization activity than any other circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or the ancestral strain.”