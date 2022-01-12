Early in 2022, Glasgow Grain and Grind will open its first west end location.

In early 2022, Glasgow Grain and Grind will open its first west-end location.

Another Grain and Grind coffee chain is coming to Glasgow, and this time it’ll be in the West End, making it their seventh location in the city.

After many successful chains throughout the city, Glasgow is set to welcome a new coffee shop to the west end.

With five of their six locations nestled in Glasgow’s vibrant south side, Grain and Grind has become a popular eatery for many Glaswegians.

The team began operations in the Battlefield area in 2018 and has continued to expand since then.

They’ve set their sights on their seventh location, which will be the first in the west end, as they build on their success.

“It’s a cool up and coming area with a diverse population of students, professionals, and tourists, and we’re excited to serve them Grain and Grind coffee with our great selection of cakes and pastries,” co-founder Matthew Mustard said of the exciting venture.

“Joining the already great businesses in the area is an exciting move.”

Our customers’ support has been incredible, and we would not be where we are today without it over the last four years, particularly in 2020 and 2021, when we all had to adjust to pandemic-life.

“We are thrilled to be opening in the West End, and despite the fact that this will be our seventh location, we will maintain our small-business ethos.”

“We try to make everything we serve ourselves, but if we can’t, we source our ingredients locally, which allows us to customize our products and menus for each location.”

As a result, customers can always expect freshly roasted coffee, housemade bakes, pastries, and other goodies!”

“It’s a 45-seater cafe on a great corner location with the potential for outdoor seating, and we’ve really enjoyed re-envisioning the space into our bright and modern Grain and Grind style,” Matthew said, referring to the chain’s interior.

The new coffee and lunch spot will be on the corner of Old Dumbarton Road and Lumsden Street, right next to Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

Are you looking forward to Grain and Grind’s arrival in the West End?