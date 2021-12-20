Early regional elections will be held in Castile and Leon in February.

Castile and Leon in Spain will hold early regional elections in February.

Alfonso Fernandez Manueco dissolves the Cortes of Castile and Leon, an 81-seat unicameral legislature.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, the president of the Spanish autonomous region of Castile and Leon called for early elections in February.

13, after breaking the coalition agreement with the Citizens (Cs) party, which was a minority partner.

“Today, December 20, I have just remodeled my Government, and as a result, I have signed the Decree of Dissolution of the Cortes of Castilla y León and the advance call of Autonomous Elections in Castilla y León for February 13, 2022,” said Alfonso Fernandez Manueco of the People’s Party (PP).

The Cortes of Castile and Leon is an 81-seat unicameral legislature.

Manueco also fired his Vice President Francisco Igea, Health Minister Veronica Casado, Employment and Industry Minister Ana Carlota Amigo, and Culture and Tourism Minister Javier Ortega, all of whom were from the Cs.

The announcement came ahead of the plenary session to vote on budgets, which is expected to be difficult to move forward due to the PP-Cs coalition’s disagreements.

Following regional elections in May 2019, Manueco was elected president after forming coalitions with liberal Cs; however, tensions between the two partners have grown over the region’s coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) attempted a vote of no confidence against the Manueco government in March, but it failed, resulting in one Cs legislator defecting to the PSOE and the PP–Cs government falling into minority status.

The elections in 2022 will be the first in the autonomous region’s history.