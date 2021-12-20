Earthquake in Humboldt County, California: A powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Eureka, but no tsunami warning has been issued.

Northern California was hit by a powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which residents described as a “big one.”

On Monday, the massive quake was felt in Humboldt County, near Eureka.

The quake was also felt in Albany, Oregon, according to reports.

Despite the significant magnitude, no tsunami warning has been issued for the affected region.

