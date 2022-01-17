East Africa receives funding from the United Kingdom to combat flooding and drought.

East Africa receives funding from the United Kingdom to combat flooding and droughts.

Ford announced a new aid package on Monday to help 1 million people affected by extreme drought and flooding.

Vicky Ford, the UK’s Minister for Africa, announced a (dollar)22 million (£17 million) support package for Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan on Monday during a three-country visit to East Africa.

The money will go toward helping East African countries deal with the drought and floods that have ravaged the region in the last year.

“The East African drought is a humanitarian crisis.”

“The UK’s commitment to our partners is unwavering, and this £17 million funding package will help almost a million people across the region,” Ford said.

Ford also stated that the United Kingdom is promoting free, fair, and honest trade in Africa.

While visiting Kenya’s Mombasa Port, Ford said the following.

She said she has seen the UK support infrastructure and open doors for UK-based businesses, such as through the Economic Partnership Agreement signed with Kenya last year.

The UK aid package will help nearly a million people in Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia who are suffering from the worst drought in decades, as well as nearly a million people in South Sudan who are experiencing widespread flooding for the third year in a row.

Extreme weather events linked to climate change, according to Ford, are to blame for the natural disasters in East Africa, which have ruined harvests that support millions of people’s livelihoods.

“Climate change is not a future problem for East African countries; it is driving a humanitarian crisis right now.”

Droughts and floods, combined with ongoing conflicts and poor governance in Somalia, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, are combining to create a perfect storm in East Africa, putting hundreds of thousands of people at risk of starvation.”

Due to the ongoing drought in Somalia, nearly half of the population requires life-saving assistance; a similar drought on a similar scale killed 260,000 Somalis in 2011.

The number of people in Kenya who are food insecure has risen to nearly 3 million.

In Ethiopia’s drought-stricken regions, more than 6.4 million people are expected to require food assistance this year.

Extreme flooding in South Sudan, combined with ongoing violence, has impacted 835,000 people, forcing more than 350,000 people to flee their homes.