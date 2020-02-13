East China’s Shandong steps up medical aid to Hubei

JINAN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — East China’s Shandong Province has sent 1,266 medical personnel to join a battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic in Hubei Province, where the epicenter city of Wuhan is located.

The most recent four medical teams consisting of 698 doctors and nurses from across Shandong have been summoned and scheduled to depart for Wuhan this week.

The medical staff have been or will be working at hospitals, temporary hospitals and centers of disease control across Hubei, the Shandong provincial health commission said.

Liu Jia is a nurse from the neurology department of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University. She had grown her hair long and was about to take wedding photos. But her wedding had to be postponed due to the epidemic. Before departing for Hubei, she had her hair cut to reduce infection risks and make putting on and taking off protective suits more convenient.

At Shandong Provincial No. 3 Hospital, within one day over 500 medical staff signed up to join an emergency medical team to Hubei, including the 50-year-old critical care specialist Li Pibao.

“In principle those above 45 can’t join the team. But I’m not the only one over the age limit to join,” said Li, also the hospital’s deputy head.