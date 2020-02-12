East Chinese province sends medics to “pairing city” in coronavirus-hit Hubei

NANCHANG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — East China’s Jiangxi Province has sent 135 medical personnel to the city of Suizhou, following a national “pairing-up support for Hubei” policy, which orders a dozen municipalities and provinces to aid cities in Hubei.

As of Sunday, Suizhou near the provincial capital of Wuhan had reported 1,049 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

According to the Jiangxi provincial health commission, the medical team arrived in Suizhou at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 and began working in the city’s hospitals the next day.

The medical staff, including 42 doctors and 92 nurses, are from 77 medical institutions across the province.