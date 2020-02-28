EastEnders fans gobsmacked as Sharon’s ‘awful’ name for newborn unveiled

EastEnders fans were horrified as the name for Sharon Mitchell’s newborn son was chosen tonight, with Karen Taylor making the big decision about the little boy

EastEnders viewers were livid as the name of Sharon Mitchell’s newborn son was chosen tonight, as Karen Taylor decided to go ahead and throw a hat in the ring.

The EastEnders cast member was babysitting her new grandson as she chatted with Sharon, who is mourning the death of her eldest son Denny, who died last Friday.

Karen said that she had nearly called Keegan Kayden, and took ages to decide which one she preferred, so chose Kayden as his middle name.

She asked Sharon: “I think he looks like a Kayden, don’t you think?

“What do you think about the name for Kayden?”

Sharon nodded along as she made a swift exit, but fans couldn’t get over the new name for Sharon’s baby.

One fan wrote: “Staging an intervention because WE ARE NOT NAMING THAT BABY KAYDEN.”

Another added: “What sort of a name is Kayden?”

A third chipped in: “Kayden Watts, not a fan tbh with you.”

But a fourth wrote: “I like Kayden.”

Meanwhile, Sharon has been left devastated by the sudden death of her son Denny, who drowned at the hands of Ian Beale.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Ian walked into Sharon’s house to find that she was considered killing herself.

As he saw her surrounded by pills, he rushed to her side to help her, as she said that she couldn’t go through with the act.

Will he confess his part in his death, after locking him in a room as he discovered he’d had a part in Bobby’s attack.

Although he changed his mind and tried to save him, Denny would still be alive.

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 8pm on BBC. 1