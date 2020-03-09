EastEnders fans in meltdown as ‘Ben Mitchell’ is killed in Noughts and Crosses

The BBC launched new series Noughts and Crosses tonight, based on the Malorie Blackman book of the same name, and viewers instantly recognised character Danny as the third Ben Mitchell from EastEnders

Thursday night saw the highly-anticipated debut of new BBC series Noughts and Crosses, based on the young adult book series by Malorie Blackman.

Just minutes into the series, viewers noticed that they recognised character Danny, as the actor who played him, Charlie Jones, used to be in EastEnders .

Charlie was the third person to play Ben Mitchell during the character’s most iconic time in Albert Square, when he killed Heather Trott and terrorised little sister Louise Mitchell.

Sadly, viewers didn’t get to see much of him, as his character was swiftly killed off – though they were still loving the throwback.

One tweeted: “So that was Ben Mitchell in Noughts and Crosses, Stella’s Ben.”

Another wrote: “Poor Ben Mitchell.”

A third said: “Oh, look! That’s the original Ben Mitchell act-aaaand he’s dead… [sic]”

Someone else joked: “I’m proud of you too Ben Mitchell, oh wait you’re dead.”

A fifth laughed: “Ben Mitchell got slapped down.”

And a sixth added: “OMG is that the guy who used to play Ben Mitchell in EastEnders?”

Charlie played Ben Mitchell between 2006 and 2010, before the character was recast.

And he’s proven to be one of the most memorable Bens, as viewers instantly recognised him, despite him leaving EastEnders 10 years ago.

Since Charlie, there have been three more Ben Mitchell actors.

Joshua Pascoe then went on to play him for two years between 2010 and 2012.

Actor Harry Reid took over the role in 2014 until 2018, when Ben fled to France with a pocket full of cash.

Then, in 2019, Max Bowden took over and is the current Ben.

The most recent Ben is having a tough time at the moment, as he completely lost his hearing after the Thames Boat Party.

Noughts and Crosses airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One