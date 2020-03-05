EastEnders’ Ian Beale ‘set for prison’ as Dotty Cotton makes sick Denny discovery

EastEnders’ Dotty Cotton is about to make a shocking discovery on tonight’s show, revealing the truth behind Denny Rickman’s death – and the part Ian Beale played in it

EastEnders’ Ian Beale is about to see his world fall apart, as Dotty Cotton uncovers the truth about the night of the boat party.

Teenager Denny Rickman (Bleu Landau) drowned in the doomed trip down the Thames – but left a voicemail for mum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) before he died.

EastEnders spoilers have revealed Dotty (Milly Zero) will discover the recording, leaving Ian’s fate in her hands.

Ian (Adam Woodyatt) locked Denny below deck during the party, punishing him for cyberbullying his son Bobby.

When the boat started to fill with water, he tried his best to free Denny from the locked chamber, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Since the tragic event, Ian has been hailed as a hero for trying to save Denny, as he continues to keep the truth about the night under wraps.

Dotty has been suspicious about his behaviour, which prompts Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) to warn her against turning in his dad on tonight’s episode.

Ian also hunts down the troublesome teen and threatens her – but it doesn’t deter Dotty from doing a little digging.

She listens to the messages on the garage’s business phone and accidentally happens across Denny’s chilling final voicemail.

In the audio, Denny can be heard begging Ian to set him free – potentially incriminating the local politician with having committed manslaughter.

Dotty confronts Ian with the information, but how will he react?

If Sharon finds out about the truth behind her son’s death, she could get the police involved as a form of revenge.

Will Ian end up behind bars? And how will he cope if he does?

He has been fretting, knowing the truth could come out at any moment.

And it seems he’s right to have been worried, with his world about to come crashing down around him.

EastEnders airs on BBC1 on Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8pm.