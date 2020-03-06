Easter holiday plans of thousands of Brits are in tatters over Italy coronavirus crisis

Holiday plans of thousands of Britons have been thrown into jeopardy due to Italy’s ongoing coronavirus crisis after the UK foreign office changed its advice for travellers to Italy.

British holidaymakers who have booked trips to Italy feel ‘torn’ on whether or not they should go on their trips and risk catching the coronavirus or stay home and lose their money.

New travel advice from the UK government, announced Thursday night, warned anyone returning from the entire country feeling ill should self isolate.

Previously the warning had been just for the north of Italy.

Its advice against all but essential travel to ten small towns in Lombardy which have been isolated by Italian authorities due to the Covid 19 outbreak remains in place.

However the Foreign Office did not go as far as telling people not to visit Italy, resulting in many holidaymakers being unsure on how to proceed with their trips. Questioning whether or not to stay at home and lose their money or go ahead with their trips and worry about catching the disease.

There are currently over 3,800 cases of the virus in Italy and schools and businesses have been put into lock down.

The outbreak in Italy could have a severe impact on its economy and knock it into recession. Northern Italy is a huge earning engine for the country with its gross domestic product per capita being more than £7,000 more than the rest of the country per year.

Approximately three millions British nationals visit Italy every year.

Travel expert Nicholas Cooper today told MailOnline that many families are watching and waiting as they prepare to go on their Italian breaks.

Mr Cooper, who is the head of market for Holiday Pirates said: ‘There are a lot of families who are watching the situation develop and are feeling a bit torn about what to do.

‘They are obviously really looking forward to going on holiday but are now really unsure about whether they can still go, or even whether they should’.

He said that many passengers had been left in a ‘grey area’ following the government advice.

Even people booked on trips to nearby Milan or Verona wont be able to cancel and neither will customers who are booked on trips to Tenerife.

Despite this advice from various travel companies, one single mother faces losing hundreds of pounds after she booked her daughter on a school trip to northern Italy.

Amanda Clarke’s 10-year-old daughter, Amelia Taylor-Clarke had been due to go to Bormio in Lombardy on March 21, which Amanda said she has ‘spent all year saving £750 for’.

Amelia attends the Mab Lane Primary School in Liverpool and her mother said parents have been given the difficult choice of losing the money or sending their children to the virus hit area.

The mother, from Dovecot, said it has been ‘extremely hard’ to save up for the trip.

She said: ‘Since the news of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy was released a group of mothers from Liverpool, including myself, have scrambled for a bit of hope that we would be refunded for the trip we have paid nearly £750 for.

‘We fully understand about the borders needing to be closed to be eligible for a full refund, but what sort of position does that leave a parent in?’

She added: ‘I want all of my money back that I’ve saved hard for all year round for. Why should I have to lose half my money when this is going on all over the world?

‘We’re all trying to do as much as we can.’

Amanda also has a two-year-old son and worried that it could be detrimental to him if Amelia was forced to self-isolate for two weeks.

The council said the parents would receive a part refund, but Amanda admitted that the school’s hands had been tied on the matter.

It comes as data from TravelSupermarket shows holiday searches for Italy are down, Venice is down -78 per cent and Rome down -75 per cent, year on year.

This is while managing director of Kirker Holidays, Ted Wake, said there is a risk of going abroad but there is also a risk of staying at home.

He told MailOnline today that many people travelling to Italy are getting the ‘red carpet treatment’ and being upgraded.

‘In terms of value for money there has never been a better time to go’.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended all but non-essential trips to Italy after it raised its level warning to Level 3.

Airlines are not obliged to change flights as government advice does not specify on airports.

British Airways had previously cancelled some flights to Milan and had offered swaps last month.

It has now waived the change fee for customers who book during the next two weeks to allow them to ‘book with confidence’.

In addition it has rebooking policies in place for customers travelling to Hong Kong and cities across Northern Italy (Milan (Linate and Malpensa), Turin, Bologna, Venice, Bergamo and Verona) who want to delay their travel to a later date.

If the company cancels a flight it will offer them re-booking options or a full refund.

The Foreign Office state: ‘The FCO advise against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy (Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano) and one in Veneto (Vo’ Euganeo), which have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).’

‘The government of Italy introduced extraordinary measures that allow regions to implement civil protection measures in response to coronavirus, including the isolation of the towns above.

‘These measures were extended on March 1 and include school closures and changes to sporting fixtures in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, as well as in provinces closest to the outbreaks.’

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: ‘People are understandably concerned about how their travel plans will be impacted by coronavirus, and a lack of clear and timely information has left many travellers confused about their options.

‘While the government has now updated its advice to cover the Italian locations that have experienced an outbreak, those travelling to nearby cities like Milan or Verona still won’t be able to cancel and claim on their travel insurance, nor will those travelling to Tenerife. However, if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you may be able to cancel and claim on your travel insurance based on advice from your doctor.

‘With thousands of holidaymakers already worrying about whether to cancel upcoming holidays, the government must ensure it is reacting quickly to developments in the spread of the virus to avoid any further confusion for travellers.’

In a statement TUI said it was aware of the reported outbreaks across the world.

‘Please be advised that local authorities may have introduced additional screening measures and travel restrictions at airports.

‘Our usual terms and conditions for amendments and cancellations apply. However, should the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) travel advice change to advise against travel to the country you are visiting or due to visit, we will contact you to discuss your options. We will look to offer an alternative holiday arrangement or if a significant change is involved, a full refund will be offered.

‘If you are unable to travel due to travel restrictions that are in place for your destination, or for medical reasons you are advised to speak to your holiday insurance company.’