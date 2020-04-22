Easter Sunday sunbathers ignore coronavirus lockdown measures

Britons across the nation are continuing to flout social distancing guidelines as the country tries to control the surge in coronavirus cases which has now hit 84,279.

With temperatures soaring to 73F in parts of the UK today, sun-soaked parks and beaches were once again filling up with people flouting lockdown rules by sunbathing – as councils were forced to shut cemeteries to stop Easter mourners gathering to lay flowers.

Today shocking pictures revealed sunbathers lounging in London’s Victoria Park, which only reopened its gates yesterday after being closed for two weeks to deter those breaching the government’s social distancing measures, sunbathing in Battersea Park and gathering at Beachy Head in East Sussex.

Meanwhile in Torquay, a family were caught by police and fined for driving nearly 200 miles to go fishing, despite restrictions in place due to coronavirus, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

As the nation continues to grapple with the rising death toll, which has now hit 10,612, today cyclists were seen embarking on rides of up to 200 miles organised by social-fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises.

In other acts of rebellion, one covidiot on a dirt bike was filmed goading a cycling policeman chasing him in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on Friday afternoon while the coastguard at Brighton pier found a scuba diver fishing.

The scenes of defiance come after police officers were forced to stage an intervention after a huge house party overflowing with lockdown rebels sprung up at a property in Stockton, Durham.

Around two dozen officers were required to attend, along with four paramedics as the illegal gathering spiralled out of control.

Despite politicians and nurses repeatedly pleading with the country to stay indoors and protect the NHS, the spring heatwave has seen a small group of people, now being referred to online as #Covidiots, continue to ignore advice.

Second home-owners flouting the coronavirus lockdown are posting their luggage through couriers in an attempt to avoid police.

Rural crime teams have reported investigating delivery vans carrying suitcases filled with clothes through police checkpoints, so that if families are stopped enroute they will not be found with them.

It comes as furious villagers have demanded second home owners leave small communities which have been ‘inundated’ since the coronavirus lockdown.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the family from London was discovered near Torquay at roughly 5am today.

Control room supervisor Mike Newton said they were fined and ‘escorted out of Devon’, adding: ‘I shall refrain from further comment.’

Pictures have today showed officers continuing to crack down on rule breakers, including stopping campervans on the road in Blackburn, West Lothian.

Road blocks have been set up on popular routes to North Wales to keep tourists and irregular residents away by checking their cars.

But taking to social media, the force revealed they have been looking into reports of couriers taking their luggage ahead of them.

‘Unbelievably we are investigating reports that people are sending their suitcases via courier with their clothes to holiday homes in Wales!’ said the Rural Crime Team.

‘So if they get stopped enroute they are not found with them Surely people aren’t that selfish and cunning…are they? #StayHomeSaveLives.’

One person replied to the tweet, saying: ‘We’ve seen a number of suitcases through our delivery system Recently. It’s not a coincidence I’m sure.’

The Daily Post reported that they were approached by a local man who made the initial claims.

‘This sums up the arrogance of a portion of second home owners,’ he said.

‘A delivery driver said he was very busy today delivering suitcases to Aberdyfi.

‘He (the driver) couldn’t understand it when he left his depot this morning and then clicked as he delivered the first pair of five suitcase deliveries… to second homes.’

North Wales Police has said it is now investigating the matter.

Cyclists are embarking on rides of up to 200 miles as they take part in long-distance challenges amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Around 30,000 British fitness fanatics have joined a month-long challenge organised by social-fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises.

The distance challenge, which takes place from April 1 to April 30, asks participants across the globe to cycle a total of 777 miles.

Almost 100 cyclists were averaging around 50 miles per day just nine days into the challenge, the Sunday Times reported.

Other Britons, including a cyclist from Nottingham, had beaten the target by April 12, with 1,267 miles logged to their account according to Strava data.

Tim Matthews, a trauma surgeon from Cardiff, has warned those embarking on bike rides they could end up on a hospital ward next to a coronavirus patient if they hurt themselves.

Mr Matthews added he is ‘greatly perturbed’ to ‘regularly see “pelotons” of Lycra-clad cyclists on my way to and from work.’

‘Do you realise that if you have an injury you’re putting yourself at additional risk if you need to come to hospital,’ he said. ‘At the very least you might have to attend a fracture clinic, which means joining a waiting room of other injured patients, perhaps on several occasions.

‘Worse still, you might need an operation, as was the case today. I can tell you that operating, fully clad in PPE, with unfamiliar staff, in a different operating theatre is an enormous additional challenge to what can be a complex surgery in any case.

‘You may contract COVID from the patient next to you. Your call, but my recommendation is order a turbo trainer or go out for a run.’

It is likely many cyclists involved in the Strava challenge have been riding alone, and so abiding by the government’s lockdown measures, with others competing on exercise bikes at home before logging their miles on the app.

However, some are reportedly still riding in large groups.

Last Saturday, dozens of ‘Middle-Aged Men in Lycra’ (MAMILs) ignored the Government’s Covid-19 lockdown rules to ride their bicycles together in Regent’s Park, London.

Police have stepped up patrols and road checks over the bank holiday weekend as they warned would-be day-trippers to stay away from beauty spots – as the country prepares to enter its fourth week of coronavirus lockdown on Easter Monday.

The strict lockdown measures, which were announced on March 23, were put in place in an effort to keep people inside and halt the spread of the virus, which has killed 9,875 amid 78,991 cases in the UK.

But despite rules banning public gatherings and asking Britons to stay at home, police have been forced to break up beach barbecues and dozens of house parties over recent weeks.

Duncan Dollmore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, said: ‘This isn’t the time for people to be attempting challenges or seeing how many miles they can rack up.’

Others have criticised cyclists for allegedly flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

One man said on Facebook: ‘I go out very early to avoid these idiots! Not only putting themselves at risk but all those they come into contact with.

‘This virus doesn’t take prisoners it is deadly! You are putting many NHS staff at risk by your selfishness.

‘Boris, make laws to stop these foolish people, heavy fines for the worst offenders and on the spot tickets!’

North Yorkshire Police said today government measures ‘make it clear cyclists need to practice social distancing and should only ride alone or with people from the same house hold,’ Stray FM reported.

‘Please remember that, as our officers are out on patrol ensuring people follow these rules.’

Most cyclists are not flouting coronavirus lockdown rules, as Britons are permitted to exercise once per day, though the government has urged people to ‘stay local’.

According to Strava data, one cyclist, who is based in Swinton, rode for seven hours and 40 minutes on a 121-mile round trip to Much Wenlock, Shropshire on Wednesday.

He later embarked on another 115-mile trip on Saturday, amid glorious sunshine and temperatures of 79F (26C) over the Easter weekend.

On March 26, three days into the lockdown, the same cyclist rode for 11 hours and 40 minutes on a 211-mile round trip.

Britain will enter its fourth week of coronavirus lockdown on Easter Monday, with strict measures banning Britons from leaving the house unless buying essentials, heading to work as a ‘key worker’, or for ‘any medical need.’

People are also permitted to take part in ‘one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.’

Though there are no specific rules for how long a person should exercise per day, Michael Gove told Andrew Marr last month: ‘I would have thought that for most people a walk of up to an hour or a run of 30 minutes or a cycle ride, depending on their level of fitness is appropriate.’

The Strava website says: ‘Your safety and health, and that of the people around you, are of paramount importance – that’s always been our point of view and remains so now.

‘If local government and health officials are asking you to change your way of being active, please follow their instructions to the letter, both for your well-being and your community’s.

‘If you feel that taking a break from being active would benefit you or those you love, please do. We’ll see you on the other side of that break when you’re ready.’

Emergency lockdown regulations have now been drafted into UK law, stating clearly that people should only leave the house for essential activity, such as grocery shopping or one instance of daily exercise.

The news of the party in the north east comes as the latest in a series of rule flouting seen up and down Britain, as Easter bank holiday brought scorching temperatures.

Over the weekend parks and beaches were once again filling up with people flouting lockdown rules by sunbathing despite clear instruction otherwise.

Many councils have now also been forced to shut cemeteries to stop Easter mourners gathering to lay flowers.

Shocking pictures have shown sunbathers lounging on the grass around London including Battersea Park and other famous sun-soaking spots, as police and community support officers pleaded with individuals to get back indoors and play their small part to assist in fighting the crisis.

Away from London, beaches are far quieter than normal Bank Holiday weekend, but a minority continue to head out for walks along the shore. It comes after the coastguard was called out to a scuba diver who was caught fishing under Brighton Pier on Saturday night.

The latest figures from Easter Sunday say there have been 84,279 coronavirus cases reported in the UK and at least 10,612 deaths.

On Sunday Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the NHS nurses and doctors who saved his life with a special mention to the two medics who stood by his bedside for 48 hours when ‘things could have gone either way.’

Mr Johnson spent the last week in St Thomas’s Hospital – including three nights in intensive care – being treated for the virus.

Shortly after he was discharged the Prime Minister released a video thanking the medical professionals who aided his recovery.

Specifically he thanked a group of nurses in the video released this afternoon, he said: ‘I am going to forget some names, so forgive me, but I want to thank Po Ling and Shannon and Emily and Angel and Connie and Becky and Rachael and Nicky and Ann.

Adding special mention for two health care staff who ‘stood by my bedside for 48 hours’, he said: ‘They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact – and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.’

This is the moment a covidiot on a dirt bike goads a cycling policeman chasing him for breaching lockdown.

The rider can be seen leading the officer around a field and taunting him as he struggles to get close.

It’s understood the footage was filmed last Friday afternoon in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. It comes as more shocking pictures emerge of people flouting lockdown rules on Easter Sunday.

The man on the motorbike can be heard saying: ‘Come on…nearly, f*****g hell

‘Come on big fella, you are going to do it. You’re so close, you’ve nearly got me.’

But he then circles back pretending to stop before speeding off again.

He adds: ‘Oh you’re so close yet so far. You’ve got it in you. Look at you, you are knackered.’

Referring to his motorbike he adds: ‘Get yourself one of these lad. Come on lad. Get those legs pumping.’

The video – posted by Luke New – has gone viral after being shared 24,000 times and attracting 10,000 comments.

The rider was slammed by locals as he ignored Government guidelines not to leave the house unless for essential work, shopping or exercise.

Jamie Auty said: ‘What a waste of oxygen.’

Brish Macpherson added: ‘Blokes got no chance.’

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

The footage has been shared during a weekend when people have continue to ignore lockdown rules set out by the government nearly three weeks ago.

Revellers are returning to Beachy Head after groups were seen standing on the edge of the cliff in the sunshine on Saturday.

Politicians and nurses have repeatedly pleaded with the country to stay indoors and protect the NHS, but the spring heat wave has seen a small group of people, now being referred to online as #Covidiots, ignoring advice.

As of yesterday there were 78,991 coronavirus cases reported in the UK and at least 9,875 deaths.