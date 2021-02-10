Easy win takes Real Madrid to within 5 points of Atletico

MADRID, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid enjoyed an easy 2-0 win at home to Getafe on Tuesday night in a game postponed from the second round of games in La Liga.

Following a first half in which Zinedine Zidane’s side was comfortably on top, but failed to score against a rival that had come to defend, Karim Benzema opened the scoring on the hour and the rest was comfortable.

Real Madrid now moves to within five points of league leaders Atletico Madrid but have played two more games than their neighbors.

Despite the absence of a host of first-team players due to injury, there was still no room for Isco in the side as Zidane preferred to give B-team player Marvin Park a start, while Ferland Mendy covered at right-back with Marcelo on the left of the Madrid defense.

Madrid controlled nearly all of the ball in the first half but was unable to take any of the chances they created.

Casemiro fired over from close range in just the fourth minute and shortly afterward Karim Benzema’s header rebounded off the crossbar, while Getafe keeper David Soria did well to keep out Luka Modric’s effort and Saturday’s hero, Raphael Varane saw his effort deflected over by his own player, Vinicius Jr.

Marc Cucurella wasted Getafe’s best chance moments before Benzema headed Madrid into the lead after a cross from Vinicius, who had moved to the right after another B-team player, Sergio Arribas, replaced Park.

Mendy then made it 2-0, finishing off a move he started himself by bringing the ball out from the back. With Madrid happy to save energy and Getafe content not to concede more, the rest of the game played out without much action. Enditem