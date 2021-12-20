EasyJet has announced new summer routes with low fares from a number of UK airports for 2022.

EasyJet has announced new summer 2022 routes with low fares from a number of UK airports.

Flights to popular destinations in Spain and the Balearic Islands, Greece and Italy, as well as Turkey, Bulgaria, and Morocco, have been confirmed by the airline.

EasyJet has added 16 new routes to its UK network, with flights to popular beach and city destinations departing from a variety of UK airports.

More flights have been announced to some of Europe’s most popular destinations, including Spain and the Balearic Islands, Greece, and Italy, as well as Turkey, Bulgaria, and Morocco.

For next summer, it will operate flights from London Southend, with a four-times-weekly service to Palma De Mallorca starting May 1 and a six-times-weekly service to Malaga starting May 2.

From May 2, flights from Newcastle to Palma de Mallorca will resume, with five weekly departures.

EasyJet holidays has a variety of package holidays available for next summer on all of the new routes, ranging from adult and family to luxury and undiscovered.

All easyJet vacations include flights, lodging, 23kg of hold luggage, and beach transfers.

Customers can book early to take advantage of the low fares starting at just £22.99 on easyJet.com.

EasyJet holidays has package holidays starting at £235 per person.

“We are thrilled to announce more new routes from the UK for next summer, providing our customers with an even wider range of fantastic beach and city destinations to enjoy,” Ali Gayward, easyJet UK manager, said.

We are committed to strengthening our unrivaled short-haul network and providing more affordable and convenient connections to our customers across the UK by offering low fares and more options.”

“After recent events, we all need a holiday to look forward to,” said Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays commercial director. “We’re pleased that even more of the UK can now enjoy easyJet holidays with the launch of new holidays to some of our favorite destinations.”

“We’re committed to providing brilliant holiday experiences at unbeatable prices with industry-leading flexibility, so we’re really excited to take our customers on their well-deserved beach breaks in when they book one of our new holiday routes.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy