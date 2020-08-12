Eat Out to Help Out diners get £5.11 discount each on 10million meals in first week

Eat Out to Help Out diners got an average £5.11 discount each as more than 10million cut-price meals were scoffed in the scheme’s first week.

New figures show firms filed £53.7million of claims for 10,540,394 meals under the government programme.

Designed to get Brits back into pubs, restaurants and cafes, the discount gives 50% off meals and non-alcoholic drinks up to £10 a head.

The number of people given a discount is set to rise as the scheme continues on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through August.

So far the numbers of firms helped appear to be below levels Chancellor Rishi Sunak hoped for.

When he launched the Eat Out scheme, the top Tory said it would support “around 130,000 businesses”. However, just 83,000 have signed up to Eat Out to Help Out so far.

Of those, only 22,000 filed claims to the government in the scheme’s first week. However, HMRC officials said this is likely to rise as firms can “save up” their claims until later in the month.

The Chancellor budgeted £500m for the scheme across August.

The scheme has seen Brits flocking to high-end restaurants as well as chains like McDonald’s and Pret.

But experts have previously warned the “poorly targeted” scheme will help wealthier eaters who need help least.

Meanwhile, self-employed people and new starters say they’ve fallen through cracks in the furlough scheme, and more than 3million have claimed Universal Credit.

Despite the figures, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Britons are eating out to help out in big numbers.

“And they aren’t just getting a great deal – they’re supporting the almost two million people employed in this sector.

“These amazing figures show that our plan for jobs is delivering.”

The policy gives diners 50% off their meal, up to a maximum of £10 per person, which is covered by the government.

If two people eat out together, they count as two individual meals in the statistics.

Food delivery is not included.

Figures out on Monday from Springboard and finance app Yolt seemed to suggest the number of people eating out had risen by around a fifth at the start of last week.

But Springboard said its measure, of the number of people visiting retail hotspots at dinner time, was around half of where it was this time last year.