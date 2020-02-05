Eating red meat linked to higher heart risks: study

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — A new study found that eating red and processed meat is linked to slightly higher risk of heart disease and death.

It came after a controversial study published last November suggesting that it was not necessary to eat less red meat and processed meat.

The study published on Monday in the JAMA Internal Medicine showed that eating two servings of red meat, processed meat or poultry, but not fish, per week was linked to a 3- to 7-percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Eating two servings of red meat or processed meat, but not poultry or fish, per week was linked with a 3-percent higher risk of all causes of death.

The new study done by researchers with Northwestern University and Cornell University pooled together a large diverse sample from six cohorts, included long follow-up data up to three decades. It included 29,682 participants with a mean age of 53.7 years.

The study has its limitations since cooking methods were not considered. Plus, the dietary behaviors of the participants may have changed over time, but their self-reported dietary intake was assessed only once.