eBay Partners With NHS on a New Website for Healthcare Professionals to Order PPE

eBay has teamed up with the NHS Supply Chain, Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), and the Army/MoD, to create a new online portal to help ease the burden of ordering PPE.

The website is only accessible to the NHS’s database of healthcare workers so there’ll be no chance of leaving your kids unattended with your tablet and coming back to find they’ve ordered the nation’s supply of masks by accident. NHS staff can log in to the portal, peruse the (limited) range of non-acute PPE via the NHS catalogue, and place their order – which will be totally free.

While eBay has set up the ‘storefront’, the supply chain will run parallel to to the normal NHS Supply Chain service – it’ll just ease the pressure while demand is high for the gear. eBay UK VP Rob Hattrell said:

“We were asked by the NHS and other partners to deliver technical expertise and resources to address the pressing issue of PPE supply. eBay software engineers from around the world, including at our sites in Portland in the US, Berlin in Germany and here in the UK, have been working round the clock to get this live and I’m delighted that we are now up and running with the pilot. It’s important that we all do what we can to help the NHS at this critical time, we are excited to be a part of this.”

The new portal is detailed on the official government website and the NHS Supple Chain site.

Feature image credit: Unsplash