ECA to help establish AI research centre in Republic of the Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, March 2 (Xinhua) — The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has announced the imminent creation of an African Artificial Intelligence Research Centre in the Republic of the Congo.

“It will be the first initiative of this kind on the African continent. This Centre will not only develop artificial intelligence in the country, but also at the level of Africa and also help to tackle some ethical issues around AI,” according to a statement of the ECA issued on Monday, quoting Mactar Seck, ECA’s key player in the design of the project within the Technology, Climate and Natural Resources Division.

ECA will help establish the centre in collaboration with the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the International Telecommunications Union.

“In collaboration with its partners, ECA intends to support African countries and will do everything in its power to ensure that the Centre can be a vehicle for improving research in artificial intelligence for the benefit of all African countries. Artificial intelligence is one of the emerging technologies and according to various studies, it offers more development opportunities to the continent and could significantly contribute to creating more jobs,” Seck said and added that AI can generate up to 4.3 billion U.S. dollars for the African continent over the next five years.

A partnership agreement for the establishment of the research centre will be signed between the Republic of the Congo and ECA on Wednesday during the official opening ceremony of the 7th session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development on March 3. Enditem