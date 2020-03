PARIS, March 2 – The European Central Bank is prepared to support the economy if needed in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, although more action is not yet needed, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

“If more was needed and we were convinced that it would be effective, then we can do more, but we are not there yet,” Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said on French radio BFM Business. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)