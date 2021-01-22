ECB leaves monetary policy on hold as lockdown worries loom

FRANKFURT, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that it decided to keep the euro area key interest rates and other pandemic policy responses unchanged following its first monetary policy meeting in 2021.

Eurozone key interest rates will remain at record low levels, with the base interest rate, marginal lending rate and deposit rate unchanged at 0.00 percent, 0.25 percent and minus 0.50 percent, respectively, according to an ECB press release.

The central bank in December added 500 billion euros (607 billion U.S. dollars) to its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP), taking the total firepower to 1.85 trillion euros. At the same meeting, it also extended the duration of the program to at least the end of March 2022.

The ECB said on Thursday that the total envelope need not be used in full if “favorable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP,” but added that the envelope can also be recalibrated to maintain favorable financing conditions and counter pandemic shock.

The ECB’s decision to hold fire came at a time when European countries are still struggling to bring down new COVID-19 cases. Germany, the currency bloc’s largest economy, decided this week to extend its strict lockdown measures until mid-February. In France, a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. was put into effect over the weekend.

It was worried that the fresh round of containment measures could again weigh on the eurozone economy that was seen slowly recovering from the immediate economic fallout in the third quarter last year. (1 euro = 1.22 U.S. dollars) Enditem