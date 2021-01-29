Economic growth in China’s Xinjiang creates socio-economic opportunities for its people: Pakistani spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has witnessed a lot of economic growth and stability in the last few years, creating economic and social opportunities for its people, a spokesman of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The development in Xinjiang has increased its potential for promoting trade with Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), spokesman Hafeez Chaudhri said during a weekly briefing in the foreign office.

Calling CPEC a transformational project, the spokesperson said that it provides access to China’s western region to Pakistan and its ports, which will connect the region to the outside world.

To tap the economic potential of the region, Gwadar port in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province is being developed commercially to create a logistical and supply chain network between Pakistan and Xinjiang, Chaudhri said.

He added that the Gwadar port will help trading commodities, products and services between Xinjiang and the outside world through CPEC.

Talking about China’s policy to economically uplift its people including those in Xinjiang, the spokesperson said “China’s poverty reduction scale is unprecedented in human history” as it is the only country in known history that has lifted over 800 million people out of poverty over the last four decades. Enditem