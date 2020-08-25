ECOWAS delegation meets Mali’s military junta, confirms Keita’s well-being

BAMAKO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, met on Saturday in Bamako with the members of National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) to negociate a solution to the political crisis in Mali.

After meeting with the current governing body of Mali, the ECOWAS delegation was allowed to meet with the forced-out president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Jonathan confirmed to the press that Keita is doing well.

There is no official press release of press conference held by the ECOWAS delegation on Saturday, but Jonathan affirmed that the negotiations were “going well.”

The ECOWAS delegation is scheduled to meet the ambassadors of members of the Security Council on Sunday.

Strongly condemning the overthrowing of Keita’s democratically elected government, the ECOWAS has decided to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between the ECOWAS member states and Mali, until the effective reinstatement of the constitutional order in Mali.

Keita announced Tuesday night his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s government, after a mutiny that led to the seize of power of mutinous soldiers.

On Wednesday, the CNSP said that they would enact a political transition and stage elections within a “reasonable time.” Enditem