Ecuador records 263 new daily COVID-19 cases

QUITO, March 4 (Xinhua) — Ecuador reported 263 new COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 289,735 cases and 11,192 deaths, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country also registered 4,767 “probable deaths” due to COVID-19, according to the ministry’s daily report.

Currently, 10 of the country’s 24 provinces have a high incidence of community transmission, with Pichincha province and the country’s capital Quito the most affected.

The ministry designed three vaccination phases with the goal of immunizing 60 percent of the population, or 9 million people, for which it has so far secured 20 million doses with different pharmaceutical companies around the world. Enditem