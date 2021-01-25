Ecuador registers 1,074 new infections of COVID-19

QUITO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered 1,074 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours for a total of 238,232 cases, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the death toll from the virus rose to 9,943 after 30 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, in addition to 4,653 “probable deaths” from the virus.

The province of Pichincha, where the capital of Quito is located, continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with 83,288 cases registered so far, mostly in the capital city.

The government of Quito put new measures into effect on Friday night that aim to control the spread of the disease, including changing store hours and vehicular circulation rules.

Additionally, licenses for the operation of bars, nightclubs and other popular entertainment venues will remain suspended.

Authorities have asked citizens to continue following health measures to avoid placing a strain on hospitals while the mass vaccination program against COVID-19, which began on Thursday, moved forward.

Health personnel and elderly people in care centers will be the first to receive the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which initially delivered 8,000 doses and will deliver a total of 86,000 doses over the next few weeks. Enditem