Ecuador registers 1,747 new COVID-19 infections

QUITO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered 1,747 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 234,315 cases, the Ministry of Public Health reported Wednesday.

In its daily report, the ministry also reported 35 deaths from the virus in the same period, bringing the death toll to 9,810, in addition to 4,627 “probable deaths” from the virus.

The rise in COVID-19 cases came after crowds and parties gathered during the Christmas and New Year holidays, causing an escalation since the beginning of the year, with exponential daily figures, according to health authorities.

In a virtual press conference, Minister of Health Juan Carlos Zevallos announced the arrival of 8,000 doses of the first batch of 86,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, which will allow the government to begin its vaccination pilot program on Thursday starting with healthcare personnel and nursing home residents. Enditem