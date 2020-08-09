Ecuador registers 93,572 cases, 5,916 deaths from COVID-19

QUITO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered 1,603 new cases and 19 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 93,572 and the death toll to 5,916, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

Eighteen out of Ecuador’s 24 provinces have registered an increase in the cases of the virus. The province of Guayas reported the highest number in the country, with 17,884 cases in total.

The capital city of Quito, located in Pichincha province, has seen a sustained increase in infections recently, reporting a total of 16,019 cases.

In the midst of the increase in cases, Ecuador began on Saturday a three-day holiday decreed by the government to celebrate the national holiday of the anniversary of the country’s independence. Enditem