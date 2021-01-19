Ecuador reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 231,644 in total

QUITO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered 162 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing its total caseload to 231,644, the ministry of public health reported on Monday.

In addition, the ministry confirmed three new deaths from the virus, raising the national death toll to 9,717.

The authorities attributed the increase in cases to citizen indiscipline and crowds, which have pushed the occupancy rate of the intensive care beds of hospitals to the maximum level.

The province of Pichincha continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 81,133 cases, most of which are located in the capital city of Quito. Enditem