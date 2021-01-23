Ecuador reports 1,874 news COVID-19 infections

QUITO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered 1,874 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total caseload to 236,189, the Ministry of Public Health reported Thursday.

In addition, the ministry confirmed 73 new deaths from the virus, raising the national death toll to 9,883.

Meanwhile, Ecuador started its pilot vaccination program against COVID-19 on Thursday. First doses were given to healthcare personnel in critical areas in several hospitals and 20 seniors living in nursing homes. Enditem