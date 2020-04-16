Ecuador reports 7,161 COVID-19 cases, 297 deaths

QUITO, April 10 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered on Friday its highest number of COVID-19 cases for a single day, with a total of 7,161 confirmed cases and 297 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health reported.

Government minister Maria Paula Romo said in the last 24 hours, there had been an increase of 2,196 confirmed cases and 25 deaths due to the virus.

The increase in numbers is due to the country’s ability to process COVID-19 tests faster. Starting this week, Ecuador released a molecular diagnostic platform that allows authorities to process an additional 1,000 novel coronavirus tests daily.

The Ministry of Public Health indicated that 73.7 percent of the total confirmed cases of the virus are concentrated in the southwestern province of Guayas, with 5,281 infected cases and 159 deaths.