Ecuador reports over 97,000 cases of COVID-19, close to 6,000 deaths

QUITO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Ecuador on Wednesday reported 1,547 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 97,110 and the death toll to 5,984.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, another 3,545 deaths in the past five months were likely caused by COVID-19, but have not been verified.

Ecuador has so far processed 272,000 tests for the virus.

The province hardest hit by the pandemic is north-central Pichincha, where the country’s capital Quito is located and is the city with the highest concentration of cases in Ecuador.

The ministry said it has stepped up testing, and since Aug. 1 has detected an average of 354 cases a day, with 56 out of every 100 tests resulting in a positive reading.

“The speed of transmission of COVID-19 in Pichincha … has yet to stabilize,” the ministry said. Enditem