Ecuador sees 101,542 cases of COVID-19, 6,070 deaths

QUITO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Ecuador on Sunday reported a total of 101,542 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,070 deaths from the disease since the onset of the pandemic five and a half months ago.

In the previous 24 hours, the Andean nation registered 854 new cases and five more deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, another 3,568 deaths were likely caused by COVID-19, but have not been labeled as such due to a lack of medical evidence.

On Aug. 14, the government extended a nationwide state of emergency for 30 more days to mitigate the spread of the virus. Enditem