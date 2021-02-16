Ecuador sees 478 new daily COVID-19 cases

QUITO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Ecuador registered 478 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, for an accumulated caseload of 267,701 and a death toll of 10,633, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

The capital Quito, the most populated city, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with a total of 86,626 infections, according to statistics released by the ministry.

Quito’s Mayor Jorge Yunda reiterated on Sunday his intention to purchase 1 million vaccines against COVID-19 to start a targeted vaccination program to reduce the risk of transmission and reactivate the local productive sector.

Nationwide, the country started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 21 with 8,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, part of a first batch of 86,000 doses supplied by the maker.

As of Feb. 4, 6,228 people, including healthcare workers and seniors living in nursing homes, had received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.

