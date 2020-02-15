Ed Sheeran spends £10million on five London flats, growing his empire to 27 properties worth £57m

Ed Sheeran has splashed £10million on the London property market, growing his empire to 27 flats, houses, and mansions worth £57million.

The global pop star, whose net worth last October was estimated to be a staggering £170million, now has enough properties to fill a Monopoly board.

Five assets in the capital have been incorporated into Sheeran’s vast ‘Edopoly’ property empire, taking the number he owns in London up to 22.

His latest additions include two properties on Floral Street in Covent Garden, and a pair of flats by the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home down Palmer Road.

These four homes alone are thought to be among his most expensive, with conservative estimates putting them at a total value of £9million.

An insider told The Sun: ‘The amount of money he’s invested in property is staggering, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the £600million he earned from his Divide Tour. And it’s certainly a shrewd move to invest in property in the capital.’

Sheeran, 28, also owns five apartments in Wiverton Tower in Whitechapel worth £3.9million and a mansion in Holland Park valued at nearly £20million.

The Shape of You singer has another four properties in Holland Park worth £11million, and a trendy Portobello Road restaurant called Bertie Blossoms which will soon be converted into a pub.

MailOnline previously reported that Sheeran bought several Notting Hill properties to prevent complaints about ‘loud music and parties’.

Outside of London, the musician owns a vast £3.7million Suffolk country estate dubbed ‘Sheeranville’ by local villagers.

After moving into a Grade II-listed farmhouse in his hometown of Framlington in 2012, Sheeran bought another four homes.

He has had a pub, a swimming pool, and a treehouse built, and last November submitted proposals to have a ‘place of worship’ constructed.