Ed Woodward knew Man Utd fans had turned after Tabasco sauce plot in November

The Red Devils bigwig is a highly unpopular figure at Old Trafford and there is concern for his safety after recent incidents

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward knew fans had turned on him back in November when a group of them threatened to douse him with tabasco sauce.

United’s executive vice chairman has been left reeling following an attack on his Cheshire home by a group of supporters on Tuesday night.

The mob chanted that he was ‘going to die’, before posting a video on social media of someone hurling a red flare over his gate.

Woodward is now set to beef up his personal security, with United reviewing how much protection he might need when attending matches.

But Starsport can reveal Woodward became aware of the growing hatred towards him from United fans more than two months ago during a Europa League trip to Kazakhstan.

A group of travelling fans spotted Woodward drinking in a bar in Astana and plotted to throw a bottle of burning tabasco sauce in his face. He was made aware of the threat upon returning to England.

Woodward, who had no security with him that night, left before it happened, but had also been involved in an altercation with a fan who stuck his wet finger in the 48-year-old’s ear.

Woodward has been reluctant to have minders up until now, but knows his deteriorating relationship with fuming fans has left him with no choice but to employ some.

Woodward, who is married with two young children, was not inside his house at the time of Tuesday’s attack, which is being investigated by police.

United have promised to ‘ban for life’ anyone identified as being responsible.

Woodward has been the subject of growing supporter discontent at United in recent weeks following the team’s gradual demise.

United are fifth in the table and have not won the title since 2013, with supporters calling for him to be sacked and owners the Glazers to leave Old Trafford.