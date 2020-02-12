Ed Woodward makes Man Utd promises as he opens up on future of club

Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insists the club are moving in the right direction despite their recent troubles

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insists the club are heading in the right direction despite their current plight.

Woodward has come under intense criticism in recent months for his part in the running of the Red Devils, who have found themselves pushed further down the Premier League pecking order.

United have failed to challenge for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and are in danger of missing out on Champions League football yet again this season.

But Woodward worked to appease fans at a forum meeting at Old Trafford by claiming that the club are on the right track.

He referenced the recent signings of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, as success stories and says there is much more to come.

But the vice-chairman was clear that everyone at the club is fully aware that there is still plenty of work to be done to get to “where we want to be”.

“The signing of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost to Ole and the squad as we head into the second half of the season,” said Woodward at the meeting on January 31.

“We remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

“However, as a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be.

“It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.

“Bruno Fernandes and the players we brought last summer are evidence that our process is the right one.

“There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200m spent since Ole became manager.

“Our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.”

Woodward also referenced improvements to United’s Academy and scouting network, claiming they will come as a great benefit in the future.

“Significant work has already been done – and investments made – to strengthen the Academy,” he added.

“We’re pleased with the progress being made behind-the-scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure, and the right culture to sustain long-term success.

“Similarly, there has been extensive work on our recruitment process, with considerable investment in scouting, data and analytics.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad are currently in Marbella for their winter training camp and will be fully focused on making a sustained push for a top four spot on their return.

United are currently sat in eighth spot in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they face next.