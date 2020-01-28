Ed Woodward’s refusal to hire Man Utd director of football is down to ‘power trip’

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has been accused of being unwilling to share his power

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward might not want to appoint a director of football because it would mean sharing some of his power at the club.

Woodward is executive vice-chairman at United and has previously worked as an investment banker as a qualified accountant.

It was back in 2012 that the 48-year-old assumed his current role, with some supporters growing frustrated with his refusal to appoint a director to direct assist the manager.

The Sunday Mirror have now claimed that Woodward has failed to make the call because he has been ‘unwilling to relinquish some of his power to hire and fire’.

The appointment and subsequent sackings of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all been made by the controversial business man, as was the return of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018.

When asked by the United We Stand fanzine in October, Woodward insisted that he was the right man to take the club forward: “Yes [I am],” he said.

“I understand the scrutiny; it’s part of the job. And I don’t want to be famous and can’t be mates with the players.

“But we have to do everything we possibly can to get back to winning the Premier League.

“We are not successful until we do. Second is not success – we have to win the Premier League.”

He later added on the current position of the club in general: “The debt is long-term, structured and similar to some other football clubs.

“It’s just under 2% of our annual revenue so it doesn’t really have any impact on us.

“If you look at the way the approach changed under the Glazers for commercial activity, that has brought in an extra £2.5-£3bn.

“We have spent a lot of money on players. We are financially strong. We are self-sustaining.

“We don’t have an umbilical cord that we are concerned about.

“There’s negativity about us doing sponsorship deals but they allow us to do things in the transfer market which other clubs struggle to do.

“We absolutely feel we are on the right track to getting back to winning trophies.”

United sit fifth in the Premier League table having won nine of their 24 fixtures under Solskjaer so far in his first full season as boss.