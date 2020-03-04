Eddie Nketiah divulges Mikel Arteta half-time instructions during Arsenal FA Cup win

Eddie Nketiah scored as Arsenal beat Portsmouth to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with Mikel Arteta’s team-talk key to the victory

Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah has revealed what Mikel Arteta told the Gunners at half-time as they beat Portsmouth in the FA Cup .

Nketiah was on the scoresheet as Arteta’s side won 2-0 at Fratton Park with Sokratis having opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

The League One hosts had arguably had the better of play in the first 45 but Arsenal’s Premier League quality showed in the second half.

Nketiah bundled home in the 51st minute to make the win comfortable and the young striker has now revealed that Arteta was keen for Arsenal to improve in the second half.

Nketiah said: “The goals came at the right time, we knew we were in for a hard game, knew the first goal would settle things.

“Then we kept pressing and going for the third. It was a great performance from the team.

“The manager said to keep going and up our intensity in the second half. We played quicker, gaps appeared and that’s when we played out best football.”

Arsenal boss Arteta was pleased with the performance with his team the first to progress into the last eight of the FA Cup.

The Spaniard said: “It’s a difficult place to come but I have faith in these kids. They always respond and I always knew they would do that.

“They have to learn from the difficult moments and manage them but they have the talent and desire and look how hard they work.

“The clean sheet is really important and we defended set-pieces much better.

“We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one on one.

“He’s been out for a while but he’s back now and he showed what he’s capable of doing.

“I’m really enjoying working with this group of players,. It’s a process. I know everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn’t happen like this.

“I’m seeing a lot of things I’m happy with but there is a lot of room to improve.”