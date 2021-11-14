Eden Hazard is being held responsible for depriving Kevin de Bruyne of one of the greatest assists in history.

Eden Hazard has been accused of being ‘finished’ after denying Manchester City striker Kevin De Bruyne a spectacular assist.

Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ has booked their flight to Qatar for what will almost certainly be their final opportunity to win a trophy as a group.

The Red Devils won 3-1 against Estonia at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with Christian Benteke, Yannick Carrasco, and Thorgan Hazard scoring.

Eden, Thorgan’s older brother, should have added his name to the scoresheet after De Bruyne unleashed him with a wicked through ball that took out the entire Estonian side.

Fans were also quick to respond on social media.

On Twitter, a City fan fumed, “KDB let down once again, he’s got no shot at an international trophy with this lot.”

With a single ball, De Bruyne annihilated Estonia.

“Hazard’s recent decline has ensured that he will never be considered among the greats again; [Riyad] Mahrez has a greater legacy than him,” another added.

“Hazard is done lol,” a fourth tweeted. “It’s lowkey sad seeing Hazard become such a s*** from the great player he once was.”

Hazard was one-on-one with the ball and fluffed his lines.

Eden Hazard was one of the Premier League’s most coveted tаlents during his time at Chelseа, and he moved to Real Madrid after a storied time at Stаmford Bridge.

On the other hand, Hazard has struggled with the Los Blаncos due to a string of injuries that have kept him out.

Despite making ten La Liga appearances this season, the Belgian has only one goal contribution, an assist against Deportivo Alaves.