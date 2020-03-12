Ederson blunders ensure Man Utd confirm themselves as Pep Guardiola’s bogey team

Man Utd 2 Man City 0: Goalkeeper Ederson produced two howlers to gift goals to Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay as the Red Devils secured their third derby win of the season

Manchester United helped themselves to a treble over Pep Guardiola ‘s men to leave their neighbours feeling punch drunk at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial’s first half goal and a stoppage time strike from substitute Scott McTominay secured a 2-0 win to boost United’s hopes of Champions League qualification – and edge bitter rivals Liverpool a step closer to the Premier League title.

Feeling the most dazed and confused was City goalkeeper Ederson, who produced two horrific blunders and was so bad he might as well have had a red shirt on instead of blue.

United have become Guardiola’s nemesis this season and have now beaten City three times, a feat they last managed a decade ago when Sir Alex Ferguson was boss.

That was also the last time United completed a league double over City, who must be sick of the sight of Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s men – who are now 10 games unbeaten.

United made seven changes and were also boosted by the fact Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were passed fit start, while David De Gea, Martial, Daniel James, Brandon Williams and Nemanja Matic returned.

City also rang the changes, six in all from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup in midweek.

Only Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Sergio Aguero keep their places and there was a recall for Phil Foden along with Raheem Sterling.

Guardiola’s men arrived from across town in top form, having won five straight games including crucial wins over Real Madrid, Leicester and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final.

Form often flies out of the window on days like these, though and the continued doubts about City’s fragile defence were brought into sharp focus in a first half which saw the visitors dominate the ball, but United create the best chances.

Martial almost pounced on a stray back pass from Oleksandr Zinchnko inside three minutes, while James shot straight at Ederson.

Martial then dispossessed Fernandinho on 28 minutes and charged clear into the City box, but instead of picking out the unmarked Fernandes he chose to selfishly shoot instead – and fired a tame effort straight at Ederson.

Less than two minutes later the frustrating Frenchman had made amends, though, latching onto Bruno Fernandes’s quickly-taken free kick chipped over City’s two man wall, to fire an instant volley past the weak hands of Ederson.

It was never a free kick in the first place considering Ilkay Gundogan had not fouled Fernandes. Fernandinho got booked for arguing and Guardiola could feel aggrieved with both the officials and his goalkeeper.

But Mike Dean more than evened things up on the stroke of half time when he booked Fred for diving, despite him being whacked on the ankle by Otamendi. It should have been a penalty.

Martial almost profited from another blunder from Ederson on 50 minutes, before Foden forced a fingertrip save from De Gea at the opposite end.

Guardiola had seen enough and made a double substitution on the hour mark, throwing on Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in the hope they could inject more attacking threat into his side.

It looked like working, but Raheem Sterling failed to convert Mahrez’s cross before De Gea denied Jesus with a smart save before Ederson threw the ball straight to McTominay in stoppage time to gift United a second goal – and three vital points in their bid to overhaul Chelsea above them.

MANCHESTER UNITED: (3-4-1-2): De Gea 7; Lindelof 7, Maguire 7, Shaw 7; WAN-BISSAKA 9, Fred 8, Matic 8, Williams 8 (Bailly 78); Fernandes 8 (Ighalo 88); James 7, Martial 8 (McTominay 78). Subs: Romero, Mata, Greenwood, Tuanzebe.

UP NEXT: Lask (a), Europa League, Thursday.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 4; Cancelo 7, Otamendi 6, Fernandinho 6, Zinchenko 7 (Mendy 77); Bernardo 6 (Mahrez 59, 7), Rodrigo 6, GUNDOGAN 8; Foden 7, Aguero 6 (Jesus 59, 6), Sterling 6. Subs: Bravo, Walker, Silva, Garcia.

UP NEXT: Arsenal (h), Premier League, Wednesday.

Referee: Mike Dean 5.

STAR MAN: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – Nullified City’s biggest threat in Raheem Sterling.

STAR SHOCKER: EDERSON – A day to forget. Shambolic.

MATCH RATING: 3.