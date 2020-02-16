Edible food bouquets: The best bunches you can pick up in Australia this Valentine’s Day

Creative confectioners keen to offer something different this Valentine’s Day are crafting quirky bouquets made from chocolate covered fruit, rolls of Italian ham and doughnuts oozing with Nutella and strawberry filling.

Novelty dessert makers across Australia are turning traditional floral arrangements on their head this February 14, giving couples the chance to express their love with food, not flowers.

With prices starting from $80 AUD and elaborate designs upwards of $159 AUD, the delicious declarations don’t come cheap, but they’re sure to leave a lasting impression, for better or worse.

Staff at ‘edible bouquet’ specialist Lunch Bunch piece together mouthwatering masterpieces of milk, dark and white chocolate, enormous cherries, truffle pralines and vibrant berries at its headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia.

One of their most magnificent creations, the $139 ‘Sweet Beat’, is stacked with skewers of chocolate covered strawberries, blueberries and wafer biscuits.

But if chocolate doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, online confectioner Dessert Boxes Australia offers a selection of doughnut bouquets for just $79.

Choose between strawberry iced, Nutella filled and classic glazed, depending on what your partner would love most.

There’s plenty for people who prefer savoury snacks, too, with bunches made from rolls of crispy bacon, an assortment of hams and flavoured breadsticks.

Adelaide specialist Lunch Bunch has created a moreish $89 ‘Meat and Cheese Volcano’ arrangement, which overflows with Bavarian sausages, salami, different types of cheese and Australian nuts.

A similar bouquet is decorated with pieces of prosciutto, artistically arranged to look like roses.

The art of edible bouquet making has already attracted a following on social media.

Lunch Bunch boasts 20,400 followers on Instagram at the time of writing, while Dessert Boxes Australia has more than 108,000.

Fans have been drooling over the designs since brands began promoting new arrangements ahead of Valentine’s Day.

‘Scrumptious! I hope I get something like this next Friday,’ one woman said.

Another admitted she would sit eating one bunch after another, saying: ‘This looks like heaven.’